Model Cindy Crawford Loves This Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush & It’s 40% Off on Amazon Right Now

After decades of modeling and filming commercials, Cindy Crawford has mastered the art of the early call-time. The 55-year-old supermodel needs to get her face ready for camera quickly. One of the beauty discoveries she’s cited as instrumental in her get-ready routine is the FOREO LUNA mini 2 Sonic Facial Cleansing device. For a limited time, the cleansing brush is 40 percent off on Amazon. It usually goes for $119, but right now it’s just $72 — which is a really good deal.

The brush uses sonic vibrating pulses to unclog pores and remove dirt and dead skin cells. There are eight different adjustable settings, so you can customize this brush to your skin. Prior to using the brush, you wet your face and apply your cleanser to your face, then you move the brush around your face for 60 seconds.

In an interview with Byrdie, Crawford talked about her experience with FOREO. “And I find when I use the [Foreo Luna Mini] and I put on my cleanser, before I even take a shower, it just brings the blood supply to my skin, and you know if you have pillow marks or whatever, it just helps everything settle faster in the morning.” She said.

On a personal note, I also use this device every day, twice a day, and can confirm that my face feels lifted and looks more awake after each use. When I use my hands to clean my face, my face doesn’t feel like it gets truly clean, but the LUNA mini 2 helps remove makeup that I missed and any excess oil. I feel like my face better absorbs my cleanser, too. Plus, I didn’t have to recharge this device for six months, which seems like a miracle in comparison to my electric toothbrush that needs to be charged every four days.

$72 is a steal for this brush, which will last you years. I recommend adding it to your cart before this deal disappears.

Image: FOREO. Image: FOREO.

This deal is part of Amazon’s Beauty Haul sale. You can get this brush in a myriad of colors, including fuchsia (pictured), yellow, blue, black and pink.

