Nordstrom Is Selling a Budget-Friendly Lookalike of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Tote Bag

Sometimes royal or celebrity style can feel inaccessible, but Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is known for wearing and toting things that are within grasp. Madewell, Cuyana, and Rothy’s are just a few of the brands she favors. But even at this price point, sometimes you don’t want to drop $225 on a Cuyana tote bag. We’ve found a cheaper alternative of Markle’s favorite tote in the past at Target, but we just stumbled upon this reversible option at Nordstrom and think it’s the perfect holiday gift.

This faux leather reversible bag is made by Street Level. It’s got that sleek, luxe look of a high-end designer bag, but at the low price of $49. If you or someone on your holiday list is wishing for a new bag, this option is made for work or travel. It’s big enough to hold your laptop, planner, packed lunch, make-up, office sweater and more. Plus, the reversible factor is underrated. You can take this bag from fall to winter easily. Now, you don’t need to clutter up your limited space with a bag for every season.

There’s also a bonus surprise: This tote comes with a matching wristlet. You can be color-coordinated and stylish whether you’re heading into the office or going away for a weekend.

Street Level Tote & Wristlet

The bag we’ve spotlighted is black and can reverse to the creamy cognac. There are also black/brown leopard, taupe/ivory and chocolate brown options for those who want a different color combination.

