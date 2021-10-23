Gwyneth Paltrow Swears By This Skin-Soothing French Beauty Brand & Her Favorite Product Is Only $9

The dreaded dry skin season is coming. As you change your skincare routine to adapt to cold temps, you should consider adding a facial spritz to your line-up. Goop founder and actress Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that Avène Thermal Spring Water is one of her go-tos. According to UsWeekly, Paltrow shared this information on The French Pharmacy section of the goop website.

Yes, this spray is just spring water, but it seems to be more effective than other facial sprays. Both Paltrow and reviewers have given it their stamp of approval. Paltrow called it “a soothing water spray for irritated skin.” And if you get caught in a tropical climate or a too-warm holiday party, Paltrow said it was a “quick refresher.” “I know lots of makeup artists who use it, as it helps set makeup.” She said in French Pharmacy.

Reviewers have called this product their “holy grail.” “I love the cool mist of hydration that this product gives my skin!” One reviewer writes on the Avène website, “It truly feels calming and healing! I mist my skin before I put on my serums and they seem to absorb so much better. Highly recommend!”

I spray it on if I have make up on and my face starts to feel dry throughout the day and it gives me a nice glow and is very hydrating without making me look oily or taking my make up off.

If you’ve got sensitive skin, this calming spring water is a must-have. This water will help soften and hydrate your skin throughout the day. It has a neutral pH, which is why it doesn’t dry out skin or cause your skin to produce oil. Just make sure to pat your skin dry after two to three minutes after spraying.

And if you’re on the hunt for an effective, yet lightweight moisturizer, we found one for you. Hydrance keeps water from evaporating from skin, which causes dryness, and fades those dehydration lines. It also gives your skin a little healthy glow, which can be hard to come by during the winter.

