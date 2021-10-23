Get This Chef-Favorite Cookware Brand on Major Sale As Part of Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals

Thanksgiving is just a little over a month away. Do you have trustworthy cookware that will help rather than hinder your preparation of this feast? If your non-stick has become sticky or your go-to stainless steel pan is starting to corrode, it’s time to upgrade your cookware. Luckily for you, Black Friday has come early at Amazon, and as part of their Epic Daily Deals, the highly-quality brand, Calphalon, is up to 43 percent off.

If you’ve been dreaming about a chef-worthy set of stainless steel pots and pans, your time has come. You can save hundreds of dollars on long-lasting cookware. Some reviewers have said that they expect their set of stainless steel pots and pans to last up to 20 years. We haven’t even told you the best part — Calphalon’s stainless steel sets are dishwasher safe to make your post-holiday clean-up go In addition to its well-reviewed cookware, Calphalon also makes convection ovens and other kitchen appliances.

This early Black Friday deal will not last long — it actually ends today, so we recommend shopping these deals now.

10 Piece Cookware Set — $199.99, originally $249.99

This durable non-stick set is definitely worth the investment, because it’s made out of anodized aluminum cookware. Plus, it’s 20 percent off. You’ll receive the 8-in. fry pan, 10-in. fry pan, 1-qt. sauce pan with cover, 2-qt. saucepan with cover, 3-qt. saute pan with cover and 6-qt. stockpot with cover

Performance Air Fry Convection Oven — $169.99, originally $299.99

Forget your oven — this small but mighty appliance has 11 functions, including air fryer, broiling, reheating and baking. Plus, it’s a whopping 43 percent off.

2-Piece Classic Nonstick Frying Pan Set —$42.09, originally $54.99

These heavy-duty frying pans can handle whatever concoction you’ve cooked up. They’ve got two layers of nonstick, instead of just one, so you won’t have to deal with food getting stuck to the bottom of the pan.

Stainless Steel Pots and Pans, 11-Piece Cookware Set — $329.99, originally $479.99

You’ll feel like a Master Chef after using this 11-piece stainless steel cookware set. It’s made with 3-ply metal construction, which means that your food will cook evenly every time. This set is $150 off, which is a great deal.

