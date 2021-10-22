Adele Finally Shared Which Liquid Eyeliner She Uses To Get Her Signature Look & You Can Get It At Sephora

Adele is seriously having a moment right now. Between her brand new single and forthcoming album, the singer has been all over showing how excited she is for this new chapter in her life. During her recent 73 Questions interview with Vogue, the Grammy-winner got personal about parenthood, love, and her favorite beauty products — including the designer eyeliner she’s currently obsessed with. Now, just like Adele, you can rock a wicked winged eyeliner with the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner from Pat McGrath Labs at Sephora. Winged eyeliner has been part of Adele’s look for years, so we definitely trust her recommendation.

When asked during Vogue’s interview who makes her “favorite eyeliner,” Adele didn’t hesitate to say it was Pat McGrath. And now that we’ve seen what this eyeliner can do, we totally understand why. Pat McGrath Labs’ Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner features a matte finish that lasts up to 24 hours.

It’s totally smudge-proof, so you can wear the long-lasting eyeliner day and night with barely a touch-up. The formula for the eyeliner is also waterproof, which means it’ll stand up to the elements — including heat and humidity. This eyeliner’s finish reveals a velvety texture, and the Flexi-Art tip will give you the flexibility and precision you need to achieve the ideal cat-eye or winged style. Plus, you can feel good about what you’re putting on your face. This eyeliner features completely vegan ingredients. So, what are you waiting for? Get Adele’s look at Sephora today.

