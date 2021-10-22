Run, Don’t Walk: Aldi’s Rolling Out 25 Different Advent Calendars This Holiday Season Season

‘Tis the season for sipping on hot cocoa bombs, burrowing into faux fur throws, and stocking up on advent calendars. And over at Aldi, you’ll have more than a few of the latter from which to choose: They’re rolling out 25 different advent calendars this holiday season, ranging in price from $1.49 to $59.99. And the best part? Sixteen of them will be released Nov. 3, which just so happens to be National Advent Calendar Day.

“The 2021 lineup includes the most robust collection to date with the return of the famous wine, cheese, and beer calendars (in select markets), as well as several brand-new, family-friendly calendars,” Aldi’s emailed press release states.

From wine and beer and cheese advent calendars to Lego, Nickelodeon, and Mattel advent calendars the kids will go crazy for, here’s the full list of advent calendars hitting Aldi shelves this year.

Advent calendars for those with a sophisticated palate:

Image: Aldi.

In this category is Aldi’s famous wine advent calendar, which features nine wine varieties and costs less than $10 this year.

Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar ($9.99)

Beer Advent Calendar ($49.99; in select markets)

Connellys 12 Days of Irish Cream ($29.99)

Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar ($14.99)

Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year ($29.99)

The 2021 Collection Wine Advent Calendar ($59.99)

Advent calendars for those who love self-care:

Image: Aldi.

An entire advent calendar dedicated to candles? Need.

Huntington Home Advent Calendar Candle ($4.99)

My Beauty Spot 12 Days of Bath Fizzers ($12.99)

Advent calendars for the kiddos (and pop culture lovers!):

Image: Aldi.

Lego City Advent Calendar ($29.99)

Lego Friends Advent Calendar ($29.99)

Lego Marvel Avenger s Advent Calendar ($39.99)

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar ($39.99)

Mattel Cars Advent Calendar ($16.99)

Mattel Polly Pocket Advent Calendar ($16.99)

Mattel Kids Toys Advent Calendar ($24.99)

Merry Moments My Friend Gnome Kit ($24.99; limit one per customer)

Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Advent Calendar ($19.99)

Warner Brothers Elf Advent Calendar ($29.99)

Warner Brothers Christmas Story Advent Calendar ($29.99)

Advent calendars for those with a sweet tooth:

Image: Aldi.

Choceur Advent Calendar ($1.49)

Moser Roth 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar ($4.99)

Moser Roth 24 Days of Christmas Nutcracker Advent Calendar ($8.99)

Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar ($14.99)

Advent calendars for the ones with furry friends:

Image: Aldi.

Pure Being Cat Advent Calendar ($5.89)

Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar ($5.89)

So, mark your calendars, and don’t miss out — because these advent calendars are bound to sell out quickly.

