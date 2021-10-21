Victoria Beckham’s Go-To Moisturizing Body Oil Is 20% Percent Off — But Only For A Limited Time

We’re not going to lie — it’s pretty easy to daydream about what it must be like to live the lifestyle of the rich and famous. But now, you can get just one step closer. We found out that Victoria Beckham’s favorite moisturizing body oil is available at Credo Beauty, just in time for its Friends & Family sale. The Osea Undaria Algae Oil will undoubtedly give you a fresh glow and keep your skin feeling soft and smooth just like Posh Spice. And with Credo Beauty’s sale, you can have it for 20% off. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

Credo Beauty has assembled more than 130 beauty products that are clean, and 90% of which are owned by women. But we couldn’t keep our eyes off of the Osea Undaria Algae Oil. This body oil is super lightweight, and features an age-defying finish with added aromatherapy. With natural ingredients like seaweed, this body oil will soften, nourish, and firm your skin with ease.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Osea Osea

Undaria Algae Oil $38.40 Buy now Sign Up

Even better, the body oil reduces the appearances of sagging skin and stretch marks. But it doesn’t just make your skin feel good; it’ll light up your senses! Smell the fragrances of citrusy-lime sunny grapefruit and get a whiff of a delicate note of cypress. You won’t want to miss the 20% off deal on Osea’s Undaria Algae Oil, so hurry and get yours before Credo Beauty’s Friends & Family sale ends on Sunday, October 24.

Before you go, click here to see cute and stylish face masks for kids!