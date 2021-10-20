This TikTok-Favorite Body Exfoliating Scrub Will Erase Bumps, Unclog Pores & Reveal Smooth, Soft Skin

It’s getting colder out there, and we have one question on our minds: How are we going to protect our skin this autumn and winter? Along with moisturizing and cleansing your skin, giving it a good scrub from time to time helps keep your body feeling clean and fresh. Now, a product made famous by TikTok enthusiasts is available to order on Amazon. First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub is perfect for reducing skin bumps and buffing away dry skin — exactly what you’ll need this upcoming season.

After using First Aid Beauty’s exfoliating body scrub, you’ll notice how it leaves skin feeling soft and smooth. The exfoliators totally sweep away any dry skin, and reduce bumps. Ever heard of “strawberry skin” or “chicken skin?” Well, it’s actually called Keratosis pilaris, and it’s a totally normal condition! Thanks to this scrub, though, you won’t have to worry about it any more. “I’ve actually seen a major difference in the texture of my skin,” Amelie Zilber raved about the product in her TikTok post.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub $28 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The fast-acting body scrub gives you the results of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion in one little bottle. And the glycolic and lactic acids help to buff away that pesky dry skin, which can become a real problem during winter. When you buy this product, you can be assured that you’re buying something that is good for your skin, too. First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and safe for sensitive skin. Check in with your skin and give it some love this season with this top-rated product.

Before you go, click here to see cute and stylish face masks for kids!