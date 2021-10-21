Ulta’s Holiday Gift Sets Have Arrived — Here Are 12 That Are Worth Gifting (Or Buying for Yourself)

The holidays are a magical time for a number of reasons, but we consider Ulta’s holiday gift sets to be one of the major things we look forward to as the weather turns cool and people start making their holiday wish-lists. Luckily for us, these holiday gift sets arrived just in time for some pre-Black Friday shopping. There are so many to choose from that it’s almost overwhelming, so we did the dirty work to cut through the noise and found 12 sets that we think are worth getting for your loved ones (or yourself).

From Tarte to Tiffany & Co., we found something for every beauty obsessive on your list. Your loved one can try out a range of beauty products within each set. The majority of the gift sets on this list are value sets, so you’re actually saving money by buying everything all together. You’d be paying up to $50 more if you bought these products individually.

Whether you’re doing some early holiday shopping or just looking for a little Ulta treat, there are plenty of options below. We recommend buying these gift sets sooner rather than later, because they might sell out.

This two-piece gift is the perfect for the friend who has a minimalist skincare routine and prefers natural ingredients. You’ll get the Rose Face Mask, which will calm irritated skin, and the Sugar Face Polish, which will dislodge dead skin cells and strengthen the skin underneath.

Always wearing a coat of mascara on your lashes? Reach for this mascara trio gift set from Tarte. You get Maneater, Sugar Rush Lash Smoothie and Lights, Camera, Lashes. You can go through one at a time or rotate between them, depending on what the occasion calls for.

This powerhouse gift set includes a cleanser, a day cream, an eye cream and a night cream. These products are packed with skin-nourishing ingredients like collagen, peptides and hyaluronic acid. Valued at $95, you’ll save $40 when you add this beauty set to your cart.

Everyone loves to see a little blue box underneath the Christmas tree. This perfume set from Tiffany’s is so luxe, but you get the Rose Gold Eau de Parfum, Rose Body Lotion and Rose Gold Eau de Parfum Travel Spray.

Treat somebody to this ultimate bodycare set from Beekman 1802. This gift set includes the Pure Goat Milk Body Bar Soap, Pure Goat Milk Whipped Body Cream Mini, Pure Goat Milk Facial Cleansing Wipes, and Milk Stick All-Day Odor Protection Invisible Deodorant.

Gift your make-up obsessed teen or friend a whole new set of brushes and blenders. It even includes a sponge travel case, so they can take their blender on the road.

Want that post-holiday glow? You can get it with this Sunday Riley duo. The Ceramic Slip cleanser and the Good Genes lactic acid treatment are a potent combination that’ll detoxify your skin. Drew Barrymore also loves this brand.

Give the gift of almost infinite manicures with Le Mini Macaron. Whoever you give this to will be able to do their own manicures, thanks to this compact yet professional-level set. It comes with four polishes, full-size LED lamp, 20 remover wraps, a nail file and cuticle pusher.

If you’ve got a loved one who prefers the fine things in line, opt for this glam perfume set by Caroline Herrera. You’ll receive the Good Girl Eau de Parfum, Roller ball, and a Leg Elixir, which is a golden body oil. Plus, when the perfume is all gone, it can function as a vanity trinket.

Gone are the days where you need to buy the entire Naked palette. You can get this mini-version from Urban Decay and a 24/7 water-proof eyeliner for only $35. This is also a perfect stocking stuffer.

For your vegan friend, give them a vegan skincare duo from bareMinerals. This serum set comes with one full-size and one travel-size, so you can take the niacinamide serum everywhere.

Get the best of First Aid Beauty with this five-piece gift set for only $49. Reveal radiant skin on both your face and body with some of top-rated products in First Aid Beauty’s line-up.

Make the holidays more merry and bright by putting some tinted lip shimmers from Burt’s Bees in stockings. Everyone on your list will appreciate this budget-friendly gift set.

This Oprah-beloved brand has an amazing set, which is valued at $144 but only costs $82. It comes with the Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel, Eau de Toilette and Firming Body Emulsion.

