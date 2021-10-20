7 Beauty & Candle Advent Calendars At Nordstrom You Should Buy Before They Sell Out

Tis the season to shop for advent calendars. The holidays can be so stressful, so it’s important to find little moments of joy between the prepping, decorating and gift shopping. We recommend treating yourself or a very frazzled friend or family member to an advent calendar, so counting down the days to December 25 isn’t as scary. Nordstrom’s advent calendar section is starting to fill out, and we found seven that are worth adding to your cart.

Advent calendars also give you the opportunity to sample a brand’s beauty or home products. The calendars often have high values inside, but cost less, because they’re bundled. For example, I’ve always wanted to try Charlotte Tilbury’s products, but I can’t decide which one I want to try. With the brand’s $200 advent calendar, I can get 25 mini products, so I can see how I like the brand instead of committing to an expensive serum that I might not enjoy.

From candle advent calendars to skincare advent calendars, I rounded up the seven that you need to shop. A few of Nordstrom’s advent calendars have already sold out, so you better get browsing.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

L’OCCITANE

Give yourself 25 little gifts of self-care this holiday season. You’ll get a variety of creamy moisturizers, shower gels and oils in this beloved advent calendar from L’OCCITANE.

L'OCCITANE Advent Calendar Set $79

Charlotte Tilbury

This glam 12-piece advent calendar is definitely cart-worthy if you’ve been wanting to try Charlotte Tilbury’s array of fan-favorite products. You’ll get Charlotte’s Magic Cream, Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium and so much more.

Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar Set $200

VOLUSPA

Love candles? If the answer is “I’m obsessed,” then you need this 12-candle advent calendar. Behind each door, there’s a new scent to add to your candle collection.

Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set $150

Dr. Barbara Sturm

This celebrity-loved, high-end beauty brand has a 25-day advent calendar. If you’ve been wanting to try some of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s most popular products, this sampling is your best bet.

DR. BARBARA STURM Advent Calendar $495

APOTHEKE

Gift a friend, family member or yourself this set of 12 mini-candles from APOTHEKE, which are packaged in this chic, minimalist box. There’s also a 25-day advent calendar option.

APOTHEKE 12-Piece Advent Calendar $80

Perricone MD

This advent calendar is worth $415, but costs only $179. That’s a killer deal, and you get 12 skincare delights inside, including the Cold Plasma+ Advanced Serum Concentrate and Eyelid Lift Serum.

Dozen Delights Advent Calendar Set $179

ACQUA DI PARMA

This ACQUA DI PARMA 25-day advent calendar has loads of luxe bath and body products in here. From fragrances to lotions, this advent calendar screams “treat yourself.”

ACQUA DI PARMA $600

