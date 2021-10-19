This Oprah-Loved Cookware Brand Just Dropped the Prettiest New Color — & It’s the Perfect Holiday Gift

If you’ve been hoping to upgrade your cookware, now’s your chance. Our Place just released a new color for their cult-classic Always Pan, and it’s too chic to pass up. The new color — blanch — is a beautiful muted blue. If you’re always stressed out in the kitchen or just fell in love with the Bridgerton blue shade, you’ll appreciate this calm-evoking pan. Meal prep and clean-up just got a whole lot easier because you can make your entire meal — veggies and all — in one pan.

It really can do it all. The Always Pan replaces more than eight pieces of cookware due to its multipurpose functions. You can sauté, fry, steam and braise, the list is endless. This multi-purpose pan comes with a spatula that fits directly on top of the handle and a little steamer basket, which is perfect for veggies.

This Oprah-approved pan makes the perfect gift for the person in your life that wants to learn how to cook but needs a little push. The new color is available now but doesn’t ship until early December. We advise that if you want to give this pan as a gift (and get it by Christmas), buy it ASAP.

Our Place Always Pan — $145

Image: Our Place

Always Pan - Blanch $145 Buy now Sign Up

