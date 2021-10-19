This $8 Beauty Product Is The Most Important Part of Model Elle Macpherson’s Routine

World-renowned supermodel Elle Macpherson just revealed the beauty products she uses regularly to Vogue. We love celebrity recommends, so we had to read the rundown of her whole skincare routine, which includes gua sha, and preferred makeup products, including pricey serums and tinted moisturizers, but one in particular stuck out to us. She uses an $8 lip balm by Dr. PAWPAW that you can get at Ulta.

She tells Vogue that the Dr. PAWPAW balm is the pièce de résistance to her whole routine. Those are her words not ours. With winter quickly approaching, we’re on the hunt for an effective lip balm. So if this icon tells us this little tube of salve can work wonders on our lips, then we trust her. Although there are three tinted shades of this balm available, Macpherson prefers the clear balm.

The salve is 98 percent natural and contains moisturizing ingredients like papaya — a fruit full of vitamins that help hydrate and nourish the skin. It even has olive oil, an ingredient known to seep deep into the skin to improve its softness.

Hurry and grab one (or two), you’ll need them for these harsh winter months ahead.

This multi-purpose balm is perfect for when the weather gets ultra-dry. You can use it on your cuticles, nails and eyebrows if you’re in a pinch.

You can get the tinted balm in Ultimate Red, Rich Mocha or Peach Pink. This balm can also double as a blush for your cheeks.

