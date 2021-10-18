Costco Is Selling the Cutest Disney Christmas Ornaments Just in Time for the Holidays

You can never have too many Christmas ornaments. Our over-stuffed basement storage full of holiday decorations and the bent boughs of our Christmas tree may disagree, but when it comes to pretty, shiny, festive things, we just can’t help ourselves. So when we saw that Costco was selling a limited edition Disney ornament collection this year, we knew we’d have to get them for ourselves. Hey, maybe this is the year we finally get that second Christmas tree we always talk about!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

We first spotted the ornament set on Costco’s Instagram page. The ornaments come in four colors and have vintage, mercury glass-inspired accents.

Courtesy of Hallmark.

You get a set of all four Mickey Mouse Christmas ornaments, but each ornament comes in its own individual box, which makes them perfect for gifting, too. If you have a Costco membership (and you really should get one, especially with the holidays coming up), you can find this set of Disney ornaments at Costco in stores and online.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, you can get a similar Mickey ornament set on Amazon. This set has six Mickey-shaped ornaments, though they don’t come with their own boxes.

Courtesy of Hallmark.

Hallmark Keepsake Mickey Glass Christmas Ornaments $53.88

There are a few other 2021 Hallmark Disney Keepsake ornaments available on Amazon too. We love this adorable The Little Mermaid ornament, that’s based on the scene from the movie when Sebastian sings “Kiss the Girl.” It’s surprisingly detailed, plays the song, and parts of it even move, meaning it’s bound to be a conversation piece on your tree. It’s also a great gift for the Disney-lovers in your life (and we all have them).

Courtesy of Hallmark.

Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2021 The Little Mermaid $39.99

However you hang them, these ornaments will make your Christmas tree glisten and sparkle with the holiday magic that only Disney can provide.

