Macy’s 10 Days of Glam Beauty Sale Is Here — Get Up to 50% Off on Elemis, bareMinerals & More

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, because Macy’s 10 Days of Glam sale has arrived, and we’re about to join you in stocking up on makeup and skincare. There are big beauty names on sale for half-off right now. Every day, Macy’s will drop a new crop of deals, which they list out here. So if you see something like today, you better buy it now. Otherwise, it might be gone tomorrow. This 10-day sale ends on October 24.

Macy’s sales are always worth checking out, but you might not think of Macy’s immediately when it comes to beauty deals. We promise that they’ve got some great ones. The 10-day sale features big brands you wouldn’t usually see discounted, like Elemis and bareMinerals. Macy’s just gave us the gift that keeps on giving for the next six days.

Ahead, we spotlighted the products we think are cart-worthy. You can get all four of these for 50 percent off. Before checkout, don’t forget to use the code GLAM10, so you’re able to receive free shipping. Trust us, you don’t want to miss one day of this epic sale.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Lancôme Hypnose Mascara — $14, originally $28

This mascara is a lash-enhancing powerhouse. It features highly saturated waxes and intense black pigments that’ll help create volume. The creamy formula is perfect for anyone who wants buildable coverage without clumps. The oversized brush is also designed to reach every lash.

bareMinerals BB Tinted Primer — $13.50, originally $27

This BB cream is perfect for those days when you don’t want to put on foundation but want some pore-blurring coverage. Or, alternatively, you can use this hydrating primer underneath your foundation.

Elemis Toner — $18, originally $36

This toner will completely change the way you do your face routine. There’s a reason why it’s called a superfood tonic — have you seen that ingredient list? This liquid glow is packed with AHA-rich apple vinegar, apricot, Mexican cactus, and a prebiotic that gently exfoliates your face.

Estée Lauder Eye Set — $43.20, valued at $110

Lessen the appearance of wrinkles by adding these beloved serums and creams to your night routine. This set includes the best-selling and ultra-popular night repair serum, plus one full-size and one travel-sized eye cream that helps eliminate those pesky dark circles.

