Take Advantage of Black Friday-Worthy Discounts on Sony Headphones for Today Only

Black Friday has kicked off at Amazon, and we are ready to snatch up all the great tech deals. Right now, Sony headphones are on sale for up to 57 percent off — which is usually a deep discount reserved for the day after Thanksgiving. It’s time to add them to your cart if your loved one has headphones on their holiday wish-list. This deal is only live for today, so you best act quick.

We had a feeling that Amazon was going to be dropping some Black Friday deals way before November this year. Just a few weeks ago, we got a teeny tiny glimpse of what’s to come when Amazon launched their Epic Daily Deals. Each day leading up to the holidays, Amazon will reveal a ton of amazing deals on everything, ranging from beauty to tech. So you’ll want to keep checking back to see what else Amazon has in store.

Below, we rounded up three pairs of Sony’s high-quality headphones. Whether you’re shopping for a marathon runner or a work-from-home mom in desperate need of a quiet moment, you can find Sony headphones tailored to them. There are both in-ear and over-the-ear options on sale right now.

You can see the best Sony deals we found below. Shop these Amazon exclusives now.

Sony Noise Canceling Headphones — $78, originally $179.99

With more than 10,000 reviews, it comes as no surprise that people love these Sony headphones for their sleek black design and powerful noise-canceling feature. It charges through USB-C, which is a new way of charging tech faster. It can hold a charge for 35 hours. Not feeling the black headphones? There’s also a navy blue option.

Sony Noise In-Ear Headphones — $68, originally $99

If you are more of an in-ear headphones person, these wireless ones are perfect for you. The charge of these headphones lasts up to 10 hours and they’re sweat-proof. The neutral-colored headphones can also take phone calls and are comfortable enough to fit snug in your ear.

