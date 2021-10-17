Halloween is right around the corner, and everyone is itching for that hallowed night of costumes, creepy decor, tricks, and delicious treats. Now if you haven’t decided on the perfectly spooky and adorable costume for your kiddos yet, don’t worry. Amazon has an insanely convenient 30 percent off deal on a bunch of kid’s costumes — for today only. If you’re looking for a great get-up, check out some of our favorites:

Batwoman Costume Amazon.

This Batwoman costume will make your kid look like the toughest superhero on the block. This officially licensed costume is 100 percent breathable polyester, with padded accessories to make sure your hero is comfy as can be. The jumpsuit comes with 3D gauntlets, belt, cap, and molded mask; so they have the entire costume ready to go!

Normally retailing for $28-$39, the sale has dropped it down to $13-$16.

Rubie's Girl's Batwoman Costume Jumpsuit and Mask $28-39 (SALE: $13-16) on Amazon.com

Kylo Ren Costume Amazon.

Not only does the force awaken, but everyone’s Halloween spirit awakens when they see this daring, realistic Kylo Ren costume. For your little die-hard Star Wars fan, this authentic costume has everything from a hooded robe, belt, and battle-damaged mask. Keep in mind that your little tyke will need their own pants and shirt to complete the ensemble.

Normally listed for $28, it now retails for $17-$20 for a limited time.

Rubie's Star Wars: The Force Awakens Child's Kylo Ren Costume, Medium, Black $28 (SALE: $17-20) on Amazon.com

Mermaid Costume Amazon.

For those who want a classic to rock this Halloween, there’s a pink, detailed mermaid costume perfect for your kid! The full-length, pink dress also sports oceanic accents, lightweight sleeves, and a realistic-looking, easy-to-walk-in tail. The costume is a customer favorite, with one reviewer writing, “This is a precious costume that my daughter adored. It held up well to being played in before Halloween and for hours of trick or treating…. it is fabulous.”

Normally retailing for $16-$23, the adorable ensemble will retail for $12-$16 until the sale ends.

Child's Pink Mermaid Costume $16-23 (SALE: $12-16) on Amazon.com

