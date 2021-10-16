Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Jennifer Aniston Swears By This Firming Facial Tool & We Found a Similar Version for Less

Delilah Gray
Jennifer Aniston’s skin is always glowing, and frankly, we want to know her secret. Well…one of the go-to products that gives her stunning results is a bit on the pricier side, but we found a perfect dupe — without the big price tag.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Aniston’s favorite, Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Sculpting Bar, retails for $195 on Sephora.

It claims it can work with any skin type to create a more toned and revived appearance to your face, and apparently, you can expect immediate results. Aniston said in an interview with Vogue that she swears by Jillian Dempsey’s products saying, “I have never seen such a result from a little machine like that.”

But here’s a great dupe for Aniston’s go-to face massager tool: Skin Gym’s Beauty Lifter Vibrating T-Bar Roller, which retails for only $58.

The T-bar possesses sonic vibrational technology to both instantly relax your face muscles and revive your skin. One happy reviewer even wrote, “I was hesitant to buy this at first – so happy I did. I have been using it nightly and can actually notice a difference in my face… It appears more firm.”

Whatever your budget, feeling revived and happy in your own skin is a must.

