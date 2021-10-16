With the temperature starting to drop, we can’t help but wonder what new shoes we’ll be sporting this season. If you’re hoping to stock up on fall and winter shoes, we’ve got great news. Zappos has a section of UGG boots and slippers that are up to 50 percent off, and we couldn’t be more excited to grab a few for the season. With shoes like these, we wish winter would come earlier.

This Australian shoe brand is loved by celebs like Drew Barrymore — with good reason. In her collection of fall favorites, she revealed that she loves their sandals and even recommended her favorite ones. If she loves something, then we do too.

During this transitional season, boots are in high demand, so they’re rarely ever discounted. That’s why this sale is news-worthy. Below we listed six of our favorite shoes that we want to be sporting this season. You’ll want to hurry, because this sale might end sooner than you think.

Selima Boots — $112.66, originally $149.95

These Selima boots were made for walking. These waterproof leather and suede shoes have rubber on the bottom, which makes them perfect for rough terrains and even snow.

Selima Boots- Black $112.66

Koolaburra Mini II Boots — $59.95, originally $84.99

Without a doubt, these brown Koolaburra boots are iconic to the UGG brand. Featuring a faux fur lining, these boots have saved the day when it’s too cold outside.

Koolaburra Mini II - Chestnut $59.95

Adaleen Sneakers — $88.63, originally 130.00

Stylish, sleek, and affordable? We’ll take seven of these beige sneakers. The soles are cushioned, which means your feet won’t hurt after standing for long periods of time.

Adaleen Sneakers - White $88.63

Koolaburra Lezly — $44.95, originally $59.99

These slippers are super cozy. The slip-on shoe is lined with wool and faux fur and has a lightly padded footbed.

Koolaburra Lezly - Black $44.95

Oh Yeah Slides — $62.08, Original $99.95

After you wear these plush slippers once, you’ll never want to walk barefoot around the house again. They feature a slingback strap that hugs your heel and prevents them from slipping and sliding when you’re walking.

Oh Yeah Slides - California Poppy $62.08

Koolaburra Furr-ah Sandals — $44.95, originally $59.99

If you aren’t ready to give up your sandals just yet, you should add this faux fur option to your cart. It looks similar to a certain famous shearling sandal, but this option is more affordable.

Koolaburra Furr-Ah - Black $44.95

