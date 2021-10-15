Aldi Is Selling Some of the Cutest Fall Decor We’ve Seen This Month

In the fall, homes are transformed into warm, cozy sanctuaries where candles burn virtually all day and soft-to-the-touch throws and pillows reign supreme. And one of the best places to shop for home decor this fall? Aldi! Here, their weekly Aldi Finds are rich with must-have decor, from intoxicating fall candles to decorative toss pillows.

“Love these pillows so much!” comments Aldi Instagram fan account, Aldi for President, on Aldi Favorite Finds’ post.

Available at Aldi this week (and this week only!) are a handful of decorative toss pillows. Affordably priced at $7.99 each, the pillows boast five different designs, including “Autumn Skies and Pumpkin Pies,” “Happy Harvest” and more.

“[They are a] great accent to any room,” Aldi says.

Need to bulk up your candle collection? Aldi’s selling four sleek fall candles, including Apple & Sunflower, Sage & Eucalyptus, Vanilla Cinnamon Creme, and Pumpkin Praline — all of which are $4.99 each. They’re available as diffusers, too, also for $4.99 each.

For Halloween, Aldi’s also selling a spooky twist on the classic, nostalgic ceramic tree. The 7-inch Nostalgic Halloween Tree boasts orange and purple lights and is available for just $12.99.

Next week, you can also pick up fabric pumpkins available in four shades and prints (velvet burgandy, velvet orange, black and orange plaid, and black and white) for $4.99 each, and an adorable tabletop scarecrow (seen above) for $5.99.

But the item our witchy hearts are most desiring? Aldi’s Huntington Home 36″ Cinnamon Broom. For just $3.99, the scented, decorative accent is exactly what your home is missing this fall.

Check out all Aldi Finds for this week and next week.

