6 Spooky Cute Halloween Decorations From Amazon That’ll Arrive Before the 31st

We don’t mean to spook you (though it may be seasonally appropriate), but Halloween is only two weeks away. At this time, usually, you would just be stocking up (and mostly eating) your favorite sweet and sour candy while binging classic scary Halloween movies. But sometimes, life gets in the way, and you just realized you don’t have any Halloween decor up yet. Don’t fret: we’re here to help you with any last-minute decorating needs so you can turn your home into a haunted mansion in time for the holiday. Whether you’re looking for ghoulishly cute items or super scary accessories, we’ve rounded up the best Halloween decorations to buy when you’re strapped for time and need fast delivery. Thanks to Amazon Prime, your decor can arrive at your doorstep in just a few days. But hurry, time is of the essence!

We can’t blame you for losing track of time—after all, the last year and a half has felt like a total blur. The leaves have just begun to change, and we still haven’t pulled out our favorite shearling shoes from the back of our closets. So, it’s fine if you didn’t think about Halloween until this very second. And once you’ve added your Halloween decor to your cart, it’s not a bad idea to get started on your other holiday decor shopping.

These decorations we rounded up are sure to be the talk of the neighborhood, especially this next-level hanging ghost. Whether you want to turn your house into a spooky haunted mansion or just throw a cute and non-intimidating party for you and the kids, we’ve thought of everything that will make this frightening holiday a breeze.

Want to go all out and stock up on more Halloween decór? We found some spooktacular outdoor decorations that will ensure you win the neighborhood decorating contest. Below, check out our favorite Halloween decorations that you can buy on Amazon Prime.

Scary Spiders

A Halloween classic, these best-selling spider webs are an easy and quick decoration for anyone in a pinch. This pack of spooky webs stretches more than 200 square feet and is perfect for outdoor and indoor use. It even includes some spiders to take things to the next level.

Gone Batty

These 3D bats are a hit with Amazon reviewers and we’re sure your home will be the talk of the town with them too. Best of all, setting them up is super simple. All you need is double-sided tape (which it comes with!) and then you simply stick them on any wall or window. What’s even better? They’re on sale right now for 17 percent off.

Next-Level Lighting

Who said lights were just for Christmas? These cool sparkling orange lights are sure to make your home stand out. They’re made with LED lights, which are longer-lasting than fluorescent. These lights stretch up to 66-feet and come in a pack of 200, so you’ve got plenty to wrap around trees and your home.

Grand Entrance

Scare the living daylights out of the trick-or-treaters with this giant hanging ghost decoration. This 14-foot giant is perfect for hanging in dark corners or right in front of the house for a grand entrance moment. This eerie contraption also has LED eyes for an added terrifying effect.

Wonderful Webs

Dress up your fireplace or table with these witchy tablecloths and mantel covers. This pack of five comes with a spider-webbed tablecloth, two mantel covers, a table runner, and 60 pop-up 3D bats for your wall. The best part of it all is that it’s reusable and can be washed — perfect for those messy Halloween parties.

Complete Kit

Speaking of Halloween parties, these fun decorations are sure to be a hit with your guests. This set comes with everything you can think of. It includes everything from printed balloons to banners and even confetti—these things will come in handy for that last-minute gathering you’ve been wanting to throw.

