This Fan-Favorite Mascara Brand Launched Its First-Ever Lash Serum & It’s 28% Off Right Now

Struggling with lash fallout? We found a best-selling solution, and it’s your lucky day because Amazon is having on a beloved Lash Sensational Boosting Serum. You can get it for 28 percent off the original price. The drugstore brand Maybelline has been very popular with both TikTok and a certain royal, so we aren’t surprised that Maybelline has a lash serum up its sleeves.

When TikTok made the Peter Thomas Roth eye tightener went viral and consequently sell out, we started taking the internet’s recommendations very seriously. Although this lash serum hasn’t gotten the same hype, it is part of Maybelline. Reviewers say that they see results within a month. The reason why is because it’s jam-packed with fortifying vitamins, like B5. That means the eyelash enhancer helps you achieve plush, shiny lashes that are softer to the touch.

Using this lash serum is very easy. All you need to do is apply it twice a day — morning and night. It’s so easy to add this extra step into your morning and nighttime skincare routines. If you buy this serum make sure to grab another for a friend, they’ll thank you (and us) later.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Maybelline New York

This magical lash serum reinforces your lashes and makes them look stronger than before. The lash serum also helps prevent fallout, which can often happen during makeup removal.

