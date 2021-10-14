Le Creuset’s Classic Dutch Ovens Are Currently More Than 25% Off at Wayfair

If there was ever a better time to equip your kitchen with the classic Le Creuset cast iron dutch oven, it’s the holiday season. Whether you’re cooking for two or churning out an entire evening’s worth of dishes — from creamy dips to velvety soups and rich, chunky stews — Dutch ovens are the most versatile cooking utensil. When you purchase a Le Creuset Dutch oven, specifically, they look gorgeous on the table, too.

And lucky for us all, Wayfair just so happens to have Le Creuset’s iconic cast iron Dutch oven on sale for more than 25 percent off.

Available in 10 colors, including Le Creuset’s popular Artichaut (seen above), Wayfair’s Le Creuset collection is not only impressive, but they’re also marked down nearly 30 percent off. So, depending on the color, you could save anywhere from $70 to nearly $140.

You can also choose from a few different sizes, from 1 to 13.25 quarts — again, depending on the color and what Wayfair has in stock by the time you start shopping.

The Dutch ovens are far from the only Le Creuset item on sale at Wayfair right now, though.

Wayfair also has Le Creuset’s Cast Iron Signature Skillet, Stock Pot, Cast Iron Precision Pour Saucepan and more marked down, too.

Check out the entire Le Creuset sale on Wayfair’s website.

