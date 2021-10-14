The days are growing shorter, which means that holiday candles are arriving on shelves everywhere. I love a peppermint, vanilla cookie, pine tree candle as much as anyone, but those scents can get a little boring. Otherland’s holiday collection is here to switch up your winter scents with some of the best designed jars I’ve ever seen. In the candle company’s Gilded Collection, there are six luxe scents — Silk Pajamas, Fallen Fir, Black Velvet, Old Fashioned, Sacred Dusk and Moonstruck — at $36 each.

Otherland is a little more pricey than your average candle, but trust me, it’s worth every penny. I bought two candles for my mom and sister — Black Velvet and Silk Pajamas, respectively — last year as part of their Christmas presents. They burned them all winter long and even went to Otherland’s website to buy more scents for themselves. The jars are basically works of art and each scent is multi-faceted.

You can order these candles individually or order the entire six-candle collection for 20 percent off. There’s also the option to build a three pack of candles, where you can mix and match candles from Otherland’s various collections, for $89.

Last year, Otherland’s Gilded Collection sold out within 29 days, so you should definitely buy these candles now if you want them.

Silk Pajamas

With notes of crystal ginger, bergamot zest and spiced yuzu, this Silk PJs candle smells like a luxe night at home. Reserve this candle for your self-care Sundays.

Fallen Fir

No one can resist a fir candle during the holiday season, but Otherland takes it to a whole new level with this Fallen Fir candle. In addition to the pine needles smell, there’s a layer of musk and spice, making this candle a multi-dimensional sensory experience.

Black Velvet

Match this candle to your winter velvet wardrobe. This rich floral candle smells of alpine violet, iris woods and night-blooming jasmine.

Old Fashioned

I drink Old Fashioned cocktails year-round, so I’m definitely adding this plum brandy-smelling candle to my cart. It also smells of worn leather, which will also appeal to library lovers.

Sacred Dusk

Find the bright side in the sun going down so early with this mystical candle. With notes of palo santo, crimson incense and cypress bark, this candle is perfect to light when you’re reflecting on the year 2021 and making resolutions for 2022.

Moonstruck

If your friend or family member loves astrology, this stylish candle featuring constellations on the jar is a must-have. Plus, it smells really good — thanks to this combination of white mahogany, sweet myrrh and smoked birch.

