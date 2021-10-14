Never Struggle to Twist Open a Jar Again With This Best-Selling Opener From OXO

Twisting off a very stubborn jar lid can be one of the most annoying and mundane tasks in the world. The slightly damp dish isn’t working, tapping the lid doesn’t budge it and your partner, roommate or child isn’t around to help, so you’re at a loss at what to try next. That’s when the OXO jar opener comes to the rescue. This jar opener is specifically designed to make opening tight, stubborn lids a breeze. It’ll save you frustration and time, without breaking the bank. Warning: You might love this opener so much that you want to buy it for all of your friends and family. You’ll become famous among your circle for this kitchen hack. And with the holiday season on the horizon, this jar opener will be a big help in prepping your holiday feasts.

The OXO jar opener is perfect for all jar lid sizes due to its V-shaped design and stainless steel serrated blades that grip easily to the lid. To use it is super easy: Place the silicone base underneath the jar, slide the opener over the lid and twist counter-clockwise to loosen it. It’s even dishwasher safe.

Image: Courtesy of OXO

Don’t just take our word for it — some Amazon reviewers love this kitchen gadget.

“I have struggled to open some jars over the past few years as age caught up with the strength in my fingers,” one reviewer said. “Tired of trying hot water to expand the metal tops, rubber pads to grab the tops (which often works and one is included with this opener), and banging the top to free up what is making it stick, I bought this simple gadget. It works great and opens stubborn jars with considerable ease. Well worth having around the kitchen.”

You can thank us later.

OXO Good Grips Jar Opener with Base Pad $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

