Drew Barrymore Just Revealed Her Favorite Fall Items In This List — Including Slippers, Lip Balm & Blanket

Whenever Drew Barrymore recommends a product, we trust her suggestions. She hasn’t steered us wrong yet with tear-jerking books to anti-aging eye creams. With the holiday shopping season in full swing, it comes as no surprise she released her list of fall favorites on Drew’s Little Yellow Book — and we can’t get enough.

Every week, Drew Barrymore reveals her favorite items on The Drew Barrymore Show‘s website. This list features our cute coats and cozy blankets that we’re stocking up on for the winter and so much more. The award-winning actress has put us onto some great items in the past, and we just know these will be just as good. While we wish we could include all 20 items from the list, we went through the list to narrow it down to what we believe are the five best finds. Below we complied our top five products from Drew’s Little Yellow Book, and you shouldn’t wait to shop for them.

The slippers are her favorite because her feet feel like they are getting hugs all day. This easy-to-slip-on shoe is so fluffy that you’ll forget you even have them on. The coziness is addicting, and it’s sure to be your new favorite shoe.

UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper - Red Ribbon $99.95 on Amazon.com

Cuddle and snuggle deep into this blanket. You’ll love sneaking in some naps under this celeb-loved blanket. The fun pattern will make this a great statement piece for your couch (or bed). She loves to use this for family time with her daughters.

In the Wild Throw Blanket - Midnight/Camel $180

Sport a comfy padded jacket and feel warm and toasty all winter long. Her favorite thing about it is that the color goes with everything, which is true! This down coat also features a chic faux fur hood.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket - Green $159.99 on Amazon.com

Chapped lips are a thing of the past when you use this specially formulated lip balm. Drew Barrymore’s dermatologist recommended it to her and now she keeps one in every pocket.

Dr. Dan's Cortibalm - 1 Pack $7.25 on Amazon.com

Her kids rock these fun shoes whenever they go on adventures together. The slip-ons come in an array of patterns and colors and are perfect for the days your kids want to be active while staying comfy.

The Kids Sneaker - Pink Candy Stripe $55

