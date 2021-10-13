The Internet’s Favorite Chic Cookware Set Is $100 Off Right Now—& This Never Happens

Life’s too short to have boring cookware—that’s how the phrase goes, right? Over the last couple of years, so many new chic cookware brands have become available to make whipping up dinner more fun. There’s the cult-favorite Always Pan by Our Place and then Caraway’s colorful and non-toxic cookware sets. Aside from looking good, these two brands have one other thing in common right now: they’re both majorly marked down, which never happens.

So, if you’re looking for some motivation to cook more at home or need to get ready for holiday feasts, it’s the perfect time to invest in these Internet-favorite cookware items for way less. If you’re looking for a complete set, you’ll want to take advantage of $100 off of the Caraway cookware set. It’s on secret sale at Verishop, which is basically a high-end, curated version of Amazon. This is a total steal, so we recommend that you run on over to the site and pick one up for you and your favorite chef in your life.

This sleek set has been a hit since it hit the scene — especially during the pandemic — and for many reasons. What makes them so special? Caraway pans are ceramic-coated, meaning they don’t emit harsh chemicals like many other pans do. They even release 60 percent less CO2 than other cookware. They’re also non-stick for easy cleanup, and boast even heat distribution for perfectly cooked meals. These unique pieces also come with a handy lids and pots storage holders to make storing them a breeze. Genius!

With a rainbow of colors to choose from (and chic neutrals), next-level features, and a can’t-miss discount, there’s no way you’ll want to pass up this unreal deal. This set also makes for the perfect gift for the holidays, so stock up on an extra set while you’re at it.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Caraway Pan Set — $395, Originally $495

Image: Courtesy of Caraway

This gorgeous and sleek cookware set includes a frying pan, dutch oven, saucepan, and sauté pan made with a non-stick ceramic coating. That way, you can go easy on the cooking spray or oil. And with looks this good, there’s no way you’ll want to hide them away.

Caraway Cookware Set - Cream $395 Buy now Sign Up

Caraway Pan Set — $395, Originally $495

Image: Courtesy of Caraway

This elegant navy blue set is an unexpected neutral. The silver metal contrasts with the deep blue color, and each piece is super easy to clean. All the pan needs is water and mild soap to keep them looking brand new.

Caraway Cookware Set - Navy $395 Buy now Sign Up

Caraway Pan Set — $395, Originally $495

Image: Courtesy of Caraway

This fun and preppy set replaces all your old pots and pans while elevating your kitchen’s design. Every piece of cookware heats evenly, too.

Caraway Cookware Set - Perracotta $395 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below: