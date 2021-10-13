Tory Burch Has a Cozy Shearling Version of Her Best-Selling Sandals & We Need It For Fall

We come bearing great news — there’s a cozy version of the famous Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals, which are absolutely perfect for fall. The sandals have a fuzzy shearling layer on the bottom to keep your feet warm. This season’s hottest material (and one of our personal favorites) makes our cold feet happy.

When we found out Tory Burch came out with a new iteration of the Miller Cloud sandal, we weren’t shocked that the sandal is in the same chic style, only elevated. These ultra-comfy sandals are made with insanely soft shearling and come in two stylish colors — caramel corn and pure black. This is perfect to match any outfit you plan on sporting this autumn.

Right now, the sandals are available at both Nordstrom and Tory Burch, so we couldn’t be more excited to add these to our collection. If they follow the trend of most shearling sandals, they’ll sell out sooner than you think. The original Miller Cloud sandals seem to sell out at Nordstrom often, and it’s likely that these shearling sandals will go just as quickly. We advise you to head on over and pick up a pair before it’s too late.

These insanely cozy shoes are perfect for anyone who is always cold. They feature a lightweight and ergonomic shearling lining that makes you feel like you’re walking on puffy clouds. This plush shoe also supports high arches with its raised insole. The cork soles are ’70s-inspired and feature the Tory Burch logo.

