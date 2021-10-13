This Exfoliating Silicone Scrubber Is the Top-Rated Bath Brush on Amazon & It’s a Game-Changer

We love a multi-purpose bath accessory that we can rely on, especially as the temperatures get colder and we focus even more on taking care of our skin. Whether it’s an essential exfoliator, or a lathering scrub, we consider shower and bath accessories absolute must-have items to keep our skin happy and healthy. Which is why Avilana’s Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber is on our list, and it’s already a beloved product by a number of Amazon shoppers.

This particular 2-in-1 bath and shampoo brush is designed specifically to cater to your skin and scalp. The silicone bristles provide a messaging sensation while removing dead skin cells and promoting blood circulation. And because it’s silicone, it will lather and last way longer than the average loofah. Speaking of which, it’s actually a lot more hygienic than a loofah!

Don’t just take our word for it, though. There are plenty of satisfied Amazon shoppers who’ve purchased and loved this product. “I read some great reviews about this but did not expect to love it as much as I do,” one shopper wrote. “I love that there are two sides you can use – the bristle one (super soft, feels great) and the harder bumpier one. It lathers well, is easy to rinse off, and I feel so much cleaner than I ever did using a loofah or washcloth.”

The above black design isn’t the only style available. There are six other colors and a different design that features a bumpier effect on the opposite side. One shopper who purchased the pink design raved, “This one is very easy to rinse, easy to hold, and is also gentle on my sensitive skin.”

Convinced? Don’t splash around — order your own Avilana Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber today for just $9.99.

