It’s practically a law that once the holiday season has begun, you need to get yourself a candle that smells like a freshly cut Christmas tree farm. With that in mind, we couldn’t be any more excited to see Amazon is selling the Yankee Candle’s Balsam and Cedar candle at 36 percent off today. Everything about the smell will put you in the mood to start hanging up your tree way earlier than you’d expect. It’s one of their most reviewed candles on the website, so it comes as no surprise that we are stocking up today, and you should too.

This holiday we are spending our time surrounded by the scents we love or want to discover. If you’re a candle lover, you already know what scents work best in the home. Just thinking about uncapping the Balsam & Cedar candle gets us so excited we’re celebrating the holidays early — maybe we’ll start Black Friday shopping too. This candle is very simple to set up. Yankee Candle recommends that you trim the wick every time you use it — to get maximum smell coverage around the house.

With more than 49,000 reviews, this candle has garnered a lot of positive attention. One Amazon reviewer felt like it brought them right back into the woods. “This candle transplants me instantly to the dark Canadian wilderness,” they wrote. “Trees, pine cones, and even a hint of snow come alive in a true treat for your nostrils. Be careful though, Fire is hot!”

You’ll want to act now, because this sale could end sooner than you think.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Courtesy of Yankee Candle Yankee Candle.

This two-wick aromatic and woodsy candle fills the air with notes of cedar wood and juniper berry that blend together for a festive forest fragrance. This candle is best used on a heat-resistance surface and burns from 75 to 110 hours.

Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented Candle $18.88 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: