This Insanely Affordable Double-Sided Mattress Might Be the Last One You Ever Buy

In today’s nonstop world, it comes as no surprise that most of us don’t snooze as long as we should. According to the CDC, a third of US adults report that they get less than the recommended amount of sleep. Like most people, you’ve probably tried every sleep hack in the book, but still, you toss and turn the night away. While your lifestyle habits, work schedule, and genetics can certainly play a role in your sleep quality, there’s likely one major culprit of your sleep struggles. Your mattress.

The mattress world is flooded with options these days, so it can be quite a daunting task to find one that fits your changing needs. Luckily, we just discovered one game-changing brand that’ll make picking out the perfect mattress completely hassle-free. Meet Sweet Night, which launched in 2011 and has a team dedicated to research and development. They then apply those learnings to create innovative sleep products that’ll help you catch the quality Zzzs you’ve been dreaming of your entire life.

They offer a few different mattress styles, but we really can’t get over their genius Whisper Mattress, which just might be the last one you ever buy. It boasts a ton of unique features that’ll help you get the best sleep you’ve had—and at a super affordable price to boot. Not only does this next-level mattress have a triple-layer foam that absorbs motion as you sleep (a must if you’re easily disturbed by your partner turning in the middle of the night), but it also has a flippable, double-sided design so you can customize it to your comfort needs.

So, what exactly is a double-sided mattress? You can simply switch between the soft or firm base—flip the mattress around, and you basically have two mattresses in one. Genius!

And if you’re a hot sleeper, this mattress is perfect for you too. The cooling gel layer increases the cooling effect by 50 percent while reducing dampness. On top of that, the knitted cover is super breathable and offers enhanced anti-allergenic protection so your bed won’t make you sniffle or sneeze. Bonus: you can even choose three different heights for a completely custom mattress.

When we say this is the mattress of our literal dreams, we mean it. Plus, you get a 100-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping on mattresses. Further proof we’re obsessed with this mattress and want you to try it? We’ve got an exclusive discount code just for SheKnows readers that you can find below.

Sweet Night also offers other mattresses, pillows, and smart sleep products to help you set up your sleep sanctuary without breaking the bank. Here are some other must-have picks from their site to round out your sleep nest:

Ocean Blue | 8 Inch Memory Foam & Innersprings Hybrid Mattress

If you’re looking for a hybrid option that features both memory foam and traditional springs, opt for Sweet Night’s Ocean Blue mattress. It’s designed to contour to your body, which is great for back and stomach sleepers in particular.

The Original | Cooling Gel Infused Memory Foam Adjustable Pillow

No slumber is complete without the perfect pillow to complement your new mattress. This cooling gel pillow is not only waterproof and hypoallergenic, but it’s also supportive yet soft, making it ideal for those with neck pain.

3” Medium Soft Topper

Last but not least, take your mattress to the next level with a cushiony topper. This one with pressure-point relief and cooling comfort will make your sleeping oasis feel like a luxury hotel—minus the steep nightly rate.

Ready for the best sleep ever? Use the code “SheKnows” at checkout for 17 percent off all products (excluding bundles). Sweet dreams!

