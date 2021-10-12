This Silicone Colander Attachment Will Make Straining Pasta a Breeze — & It’s Just $12 On Amazon

Now that we’re into fall and enjoying those brisk temperatures, there’s only one comfort food on our mind: Pasta. We love a good pasta dish, but sometimes making our ideal Italian cuisine can be a bit of a hassle. Let’s be real, how many noodles do you think you’ve lost down the drain of your kitchen sink due to an old or unsupported colander or strainer? Well, we have the perfect fix: Kitchen Gizmo’s Snap N Strain Strainer latches on to practically any pot, and it’s only $12 on Amazon.

This silicone strainer is easy to use and will ensure that you don’t lose any more of those penne, spaghetti, or fettuccine noodles ever again. The small, compact strainer latches on to the edge of the pot you’re using and features adjustable clips that fasten on to your cookware with ease.

Image: Kitchen Gizmo Kitchen Gizmo.

The strainer, which takes up roughly a 1/4 of the size of a regular colander, also comes in a variety of colors to suit your kitchen aesthetic. Kitchen Gizmo’s Snap N Strain Strainer comes in gray (pictured above), red, orange, green, and purple. At just $11.96 and with a one-year warranty, this strainer is an absolute must-have essential for your kitchen. Bring on the noodles!

