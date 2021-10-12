When Oprah raves about chic and comfy shoes, naturally, we want every pair. Anything she touches is an instant seller, and we’ve never been led astray from her recommendations. Luckily for us, Vionic — one of her favorite shoe brands — is having a 40 percent off end-of-the-season sale, so we’re adding everything to our carts before it’s over. Oprah always knows what’s best—from her favorite pan, which sells out every time there’s a new launch, to her famous book club picks— she is truly the MVP of shopping. We’re not sure how long these deals will last, so don’t hesitate to treat your feet to some ultra-comfy kicks right now.

From sneakers that feel like you’re walking on air to stylish tiger-striped flats that will elevate any outfit, Vionic shoes are a must-have staple in everyone’s wardrobe. The main reason Oprah loves these shoes? Many pairs come with the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance—you can’t get better (or comfier) than that. In fact, Vionic created the world’s first and only true orthotic available without a doctor’s prescription. This Oprah-loved footwear brand also boasts ultimate arch support and three-zone comfort, so basically, you’ll never want to take them off.

With these actually stylish orthotic shoes, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. Below, we rounded up some of our favorite shoes majorly marked down right now—from chic sneakers you can dress up or down to flats and sandals you can hide away until next summer (or for that winter beach vacation). The deals are going on while supplies last, so hop to it! You can check out all the shoes on sale here.

Simasa Sneaker — $82.99, Originally $139.95

These monochromatic platform sneakers with snakeskin accents are perfect for anyone who’s a trendsetter but needs amplified comfort. Wear them with jeans and a T-shirt for an elevated casual look, or sport them with a dress or skirt for an edgier vibe.

Willa Flats — $77.99, Originally $129.95

Spruce up your work outfit with a hint of animal print. These tiger stripes are chic and fun without being too bold. After all, animal print is the new neutral. You can also shop this style in cow print and solid hues, though those ones aren’t currently marked down.

Val Sandals — $53.99, Originally $89.95

Vacation shoes often include flip-flops that you use once and then you have to toss because they break easily. Not only will these wide-band slides elevate your beach look tenfold, but they’re also comfy enough to walk around the boardwalk without hurting your feet. It’s a sleek and classic leather sandal that offers non-stop heel support.

Adore Active Sneakers — $69.99, Originally $119.95

These pastel sneakers are guaranteed to make everyday runs and workouts more fun. And if you need a holiday gift idea for the runner in your life, they’re a foolproof present for the person in your life who loves to get those endorphins going. They’re also made with flexible and breathable mesh material that make feet sweats a thing of the past.

Jovie Sneakers — $58.99, Originally $99.95

Who said bright colors were just for warm months? These unique sneakers with a laid-back jute trim are perfect for any season, including this fall. Pair these fun kicks with a neutral outfit to balance things out.

Julieta Flats — $64.99, Originally $109.95

The subtle snakeskin design and scalloped edges give these simple blush pink flats a fun twist. With a cushioned insole for optimal arch support, these flats are like walking on clouds.

Zana Loafers — $76.99, Originally $129.95

These gorgeous lizard-embossed leather loafers are sure to turn heads and will become your new go-to pair of shoes. The low profile is easy to wear anywhere—from the office to running errands.

