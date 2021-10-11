Costco Is Selling a Hot Tools Deep Waver That Will Give You Beachy Waves All Winter Long

We love winter, but have to admit that the dry, cold winds outside and the air from our heater can wreak havoc on our hair. Summer humidity can plump up our hair’s volume and curls, but in the winter things tend to fall flat. Luckily, there’s a solution. Instagram account Costco_DoesItAgain spotted a tool in Costco stores that can add big waves and volume to your hair, giving you that beachy look you love in the summer all winter long. It’s the Hot Tool Titanium Ceramic Deep Waver, and it could be the cure for your winter hair woes.

Hot Tools has saved the day for us before. Their 24K Gold One Step Dryer Volumizer is a great dupe for the iconic Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer, and the deep waver looks like it could be our new favorite styling tool.

The Hot Tools Deep Waver is currently for sale at Costco for $29.99 in stores. We also found it on the Costco website, where it’s a little pricier, at $34.99.

You’ll need a Costco membership to take advantage of the deal, but if you don’t have one, we also found the Deep Waver on Amazon, albeit in a slightly different model.

Using the Deep Waver is easy. Use the tool on clean, dry hair, then select the heat level (low heat for finer hair, high heat for thick or coarse hair). Then, use the Deep Waver the same way you would use a crimping iron, placing sections of hair between the barrels and holding it for a few seconds until your hair keeps the wave.

For more defined waves, leave hair as is, or, for a softer look, comb through your hair with a brush or your fingers.

Limp, flat winter hair will be a thing of the past. Just don’t forget to boost your hair’s strength with something like Olaplex or another hair mask if you’re going to regularly heat style!

