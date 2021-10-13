With cold weather approaching, it’s time to stock up on some cozy leggings for both your workouts and lounging around. Luckily, Nordstrom is selling Zella leggings for up to 40 percent off that has us inspired to add a few pairs to our carts. It can be hard to find leggings that’ll keep up during your workouts, but we stumbled upon a brand that is beloved by shoppers. These popular leggings might sell out quickly, so we recommend snatching up a pair in every color before it’s too late.

With that said, we helped dig through the discounts and rounded up the best patterns that will encourage you to hit the gym in style. Black is classic, but switch it up some more colorful leggings. Some of these leggings have pockets big enough to hold your phone, keys, and lip balm. Zella leggings don’t even have to be exercise exclusive. They are perfect for that coveted athleisure look, which effortlessly mixes comfort and style.

We aren’t entirely sure how long this deal will last, so recommend taking advantage of it right now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Courtesy of Zella

These bright orange leggings are high-waisted and ankle-length with pockets. Made with lightweight fabric, they have reflective detailing that is perfect for when you are exercising outside at night.

High Waist Pocket Performance Ankle Leggings $41.40 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Courtesy of Zella

Stand out with these marble-patterned leggings that hit just above the ankles. The compressive fabric keeps away moisture to helps you stay cool and comfortable.

Studio Lite Flex High Waist 7/8 Leggings - Marble $39.00 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Courtesy of Zella

These hot pink leggings might just be your new favorite pants to wear all day, every day. Made with fabric that doesn’t rub or tear, these leggings will allow you to be comfortable in spin class.

Studio Lite Crop Leggings $33.00 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Courtesy of Zella

One of the most popular leggings on our list, it comes as no surprise that there are more than 635 reviews. Some buyers have said that it hugs their curves and is flattering. Bonus points — they have very deep pockets.

Restore Soft Pocket Leggings $39.00 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: