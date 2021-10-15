On your marks, get set, bake! The Great British Baking Show (aka The Great British Bake Off) is back and better than ever with a new batch of contestants, delectable treats, and only a few soggy bottoms. Like so many, we absolutely love watching this Netflix reality competition show. As the holidays get closer, we got a great idea: Why don’t we gather up some of the best GBBO gifts for the Star Baker in your life? Well, we got this show-stopper done before Noel and Matt could say “step away from your bakes!”

From cookbooks to aprons, and plenty of quirky GBBO accessories in between, there is no shortage of gift ideas to celebrate this beloved, long-running series. Not only are there plenty of options on Amazon, artists and designers on Etsy have a treasure trove of adorable gifts that would take the cake. Look below to see some of our favorite GBBO gift ideas.

Star Baker Apron — $22.99

Image: Funny Threads Outlet Funny Threads Outlet.

Every Star Baker needs their very own apron. This apron with Star Baker embossed on the fabric is absolutely ideal for the amateur baker in your life. The apron comes in black, blue, and red and features an adjustable halter strap and two pockets. Your loved one will always feel like the Star Baker of their house in this kitchen essential.

“On Your Marks. Get Set. Bake!” T-Shirt — $11.50 – $22.50

Image: MudoBoutique MudoBoutique.

Any loyal fan of GBBO knows that showing the Netflix series some love outside of the kitchen is always a great way to go. Now, you or a loved one can strut out in some GBBO-inspired apparel from Etsy. Mudo Boutique has the perfect T-shirt, with one of the series’ most memorable phrases designed on the fabric. The “On you marks. Get Set. Bake!” T-shirt comes in sizes ranging from Youth to Unisex 3XL. Plus, it comes in a bevy of colors like mauve, navy, grey, and maroon.

Christmas With Kim-Joy: A Festive Collection of Edible Cuteness — $16.99

Image: Quadrille Publishing Quadrille Publishing.

Kim-Joy Hewlett is one of our absolute favorite GBBO alums, and she has a cookbook perfect for the holiday season. Christmas with Kim-Joy: A Festive Collection of Edible Cuteness combines the magic of the holidays with Kim-Joy’s own brand of baking style. This cookbook comes complete with recipes that include snowman cake pops, white chocolate igloos with marshmallow seals, penguin bao buns, and so many more. It’s an absolute must-have for any devoted GBBO fan.

Nadiya Bakes: Over 100 Must-Try Recipes for Breads, Cakes, Biscuits, PieThis, and More: A Baking Book — $21.99

Image: Clarkson Potter Clarkson Potter.

Speaking of some of our favorite GBBO alums, Nadiya Hussain is one of the series’ most successful winners. Skyrocketing to fame after winning the sixth season of Bake Off in 2015, Hussain has gone on to write a number of cookbooks, including Nadiya Bakes, which just happens to be an Editors’ Pick on Amazon. This cookbook is perfect for any beginner baker. It features 100 recipes for cakes, cookies, breads, tarts, and puddings that you or your loved one will master in no time. You’ll feel like a winner with this cookbook in hand.

The Great British Baking Show Tea Towel Set — $18.94

Image: RachelUnlimited. RachelUnlimited.

Whether you’re heading off to a holiday party and need a host(ess) gift, or you just happened upon the perfect present for your GBBO-obsessed friend, these tea towels will definitely make a statement in anyone’s kitchen. You can mix and match from three choices of memorable one-liners often said on The Great British Bake Off. From absolute classics like Mary Berry’s “nobody likes a soggy bottom,” “absolutely scrummy,” and even a Star Baker towel, too, these gifts are definite must-haves for a GBBO fan’s kitchen.

The Great British Bake Off Coloring Book — $13.99

Image: Hodder & Stoughton. Hodder & Stoughton.

Is there a little baker in your life who’s ready to decorate a cake, top your show stopper off with finishing touches, or help create your next confection? Well, The Great British Bake Off coloring book is the perfect surprise for any baker-in-training or longtime fan of the series. In this coloring book, with drawings curated by GBBO illustrator Tom Hovey, you can color your way through 90 pictures of your favorite show stoppers and iconic bakes from the series. Get those coloring pencils ready.

The Great British Bake Off Vinyl Sticker Set — $17.16

Image: Pony Chops Design. Pony Chops Design.

Looking to add a bit of Bake Off flair to your laptop? These GBBO vinyl stickers are the perfect way to show your love for the Netflix series. Designed by Etsy shop Pony Chops Designs, each sticker features one of your favorite figures from the long-running series. Paul Hollywood, Mary Berry, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Matt Lucas will add a touch of fun to any surface where you put these adorable stickers.

The Great British Baking Show Mug — $24.00 – $27.00

Image: Indiscriminate Design. Indiscriminate Design.

Whether you’re enjoying a cup of coffee or tea, this Great British Baking Show mug is totally perfect. Combining a number of the series’ memorable phrases at the bottom of the mug, the design from Etsy’s Indiscriminate Design shop also features the phrase, “I just want to watch a Great British Baking Show and eat Drizzle Cakes and Chelsea Buns.” Plus, there are a number of memorable bakes designed on the mug, too, along with a few little gift boxes — it’s almost as if this mug is begging you to buy it for the GBBO fan in your life! The mug comes in 11 fluid ounces ($24.00) or 15 fluid ounces ($27.00).

