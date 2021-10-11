Amazon Shoppers Love This Exfoliating Body Scrub & It’s Up To 50% Off Today

Winter is creeping around the corner and the upcoming season is going to bring about one thing we hate — dry skin. No one likes being itchy or flaky. To combat this problem, you can invest in a top-rated body scrub. Exfoliating is one of the most vital steps in your beauty routine when it’s cold outside, especially when your skin is craving some serious moisture. Luckily for you, Amazon’s best-selling body scrub is on sale for up to 50 percent off right now, and it’s the perfect time to stock up.

These scrubs come packed with different essential oils — like grapeseed and almond — that benefit the skin throughout the day. But once you’re done, don’t forget to follow it up with one of your favorite body moisturizers. If you’re looking for a recommendation, you should try Meghan Markle’s tried-and-true firming body lotion.

Amazon reviewers say that this scrub made their skin glow, which is definitely an extra benefit. One reviewer wrote, “This is probably the best scrub I’ve ever used in my life. I purchased the sweet orange scent, it smells soooo good and it made my whole apartment smell like oranges! My skin was GLOWING so shiny and so smooth. I highly recommend this scrub it’s definitely worth it.”

We’re not sure when the sale will end, but it’s best to grab ahold of your favorite scent before they sell out. Feeling indecisive? We rounded up some of our favorite ones below that make that extra step in the shower worthwhile.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Smell like you just had a spa day with this scrub. Infused with real lavender oil, this powerful body scrub is anti-inflammatory. It is also known for its ability to help prevent and improve acne-prone skin. Lavender is excellent for reducing redness.

Brooklyn Botany Lavender Body Scrub $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Image: Courtesy of Brooklyn Botany

Wake up with the help of this coffee-scented scrub.This is the perfect anti-aging concoction for anyone who needs to fight off spider veins, wrinkles, stretch marks, and more. It combines coffee grounds and dead sea salt with moisturizing, skin-soothing coconut oil..

Brooklyn Botany Coffee Body Scrub $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Image: Courtesy of Brooklyn Botany

Brown sugar is a classic scrub. This option features finely milled sugar so it can exfoliate the skin without irritating it. Brown sugar is also best for people with sensitive skin and can help reduce acne scars and lock in your skin’s moisture.

Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: