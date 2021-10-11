As the holiday season approaches, we can’t help but get excited about all the exclusive scents and flavors beauty brands will release. When we found out Laneige just dropped limited-edition flavors — peppermint and gingersnap — of our favorite overnight lip sleeping mask, our hearts swelled and our bank accounts shrank. If these are anything like Sephora’s holiday gift set offerings, we’re sure these little pots of moisturizing delight will sell out faster than we can say peppermint.

The K-beauty brand first hit Sephora in 2017, offering the original lip sleeping mask in the berry flavor, which is considered a cult favorite by so many. Celebrities love it, too — Halsey swears by this lip mask and says they reapply it to their lips a million times a day. The directions are simple: Just apply a generous layer. Usually beauty products tell you to apply a small amount, but Laneige doesn’t have to tell us twice about going in for another swipe. What’s even better is that each jar comes with its own little spatula to keep things sanitary.

As with any popular product at Sephora, we recommend snatching up a jar or two before these delectable flavors are gone for good.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Courtesy of Laneige

The gingersnap flavor will make you feel like you just bit into your favorite winter cookie while sitting next to a fireplace on a cold winter evening.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $22 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Courtesy of Laneige

Crisp and cooling, this refreshing flavor will remind you of a candy cane from your Christmas stocking.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $22 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Courtesy of Laneige

The original Laneige mask is a light berry flavor, which is perfect if you believe the gingersnap or peppermint holiday flavors might be too much for you.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $22 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: