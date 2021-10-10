Ashley Graham’s Holy Grail Makeup Remover is Only $15 on Amazon

Ashley Graham is as honest as they come when it comes to her changing body, pregnancy, and mental health experiences. She’s also been open about her beauty routine, and we’ve been taking notes. The secret to her beautiful, clean skin is micellar water— and it’s only $15 on Amazon.

Bioderma Bioderma: Sensibio H2O Micellar Water retails for only $15 on Amazon.

The Bioderma micellar water is a consistent bestseller on Amazon and is considered the #1 micellar water in Europe. So you may be asking yourself, “what’s all the hype for?” Well, it’s said to remove 99% of makeup and pollutants. It can be used for even the most sensitive of skin, especially since it’s free of oil, alcohol, and parabens.

Graham said in an interview with The Cut that this micellar water is a “classic” for her. “It’s been around forever, and I don’t break out. If I’m too lazy to wash my face afterward, or if my son comes into the bathroom and he needs something, and I’ve only used this micellar water, my skin isn’t going to feel like it’s cracking or dry later. I have it with me at all times but especially when I’m working.”

And she’s not the only one obsessed with this product. This micellar water has over 26,000 reviews, at nearly five stars.

One customer said, “Bought this directly from Amazon. It’s the real deal. I bought two bottles of this when I was in France but was starting to run out, and I am SO glad that they finally are making it available in the US…In addition to removing all makeup, this product is great for making adjustments to your makeup if you mess up.”

Another reviewer wrote, “It’s hard to explain, exactly, what happens when I use this other than it’s freaking pure magic. My face feels fresh, dewy, and so dang soft. I’ve noticed that since I’ve added this product, specifically, that my serums and moisturizers absorb much, much better and quicker.”

It’s hard not to be intrigued by something considered as Ashley Graham’s holy grail, and for only $15, it sounds like a miracle.

