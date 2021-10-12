This Holiday Paint-by-Sticker Book Is the Perfect Stocking Stuffer & It’s 52% Off

If you’re looking for a fun, simple activity to get the kids even more excited for the holidays, maybe look into a holiday-themed sticker book.

This children’s book is as simple and fun as it comes: You find the sticker, peel it, find the right number to place it, and enjoy an adorable photo afterward. It teaches kids organization by numbering different sticker pieces and helps them create art through learning. But it’s education in a super fun way that they’ll love.

It’s currently #4 on the Amazon Top 100 Books and #1 on children’s books. With nearly 3,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8 rating, everyone is itching to get this for their little ones.

Paint by Sticker Kids: Christmas: Create 10 Pictures One Sticker at a Time! normally retails for $10, but for a limited time, it’s less than $5.

One reviewer wrote, “My 4, 6, and 9-year-olds really enjoyed working through this sticker book. We used it during homeschool read-aloud time. It made the perfect activity to keep their hands busy, but their ears listening.” Another reviewer said the same, saying it was a festive, fun activity for children. “I purchased this to be used during morning basket time with my nine-year-old twin boys…They enjoyed creating the pictures with stickers, and hanging them around as “decorations.” We only used 2-3 pages before I packed it away to use for Christmas 2021.”

Now if you and your kids don’t want to wait for the holidays to get started, there is a Paint by Sticker Kids: Halloween for only $7.

