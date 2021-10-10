William Sonoma’s Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar Is Back for the Holidays

The Holidays are right around the corner, and everyone is already getting ready. Buying gifts on their list is a big part of many people’s Holiday checklist, and one of the biggest gifts is always a snazzy advent calendar. This year, Williams Sonoma is bringing out the most festive holiday advent calendar yet.

Williams Sonoma’s Exclusive Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar is finally back for this Holiday season, and Holiday lovers all over are so excited it’s making a comeback.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar Williams Sonoma

The Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar retails for $30, and $50 for a set of two.

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar $30

The calendar features enchanting barks in four festive shapes, like Nutcrackers, snowmen, Santas, and Christmas trees. And for the 24 days following up to Christmas Day, you get a little, delicious snack once a day.

Each snack is made of one of two recipes, such as rich semisweet chocolate and creamy white chocolate with crushed peppermint candy. So for the weeks following up to Christmas, you can treat yourself daily.

Whether you love peppermint yourself or know someone who’s obsessed with peppermint, this calendar will make a great holiday gift.

