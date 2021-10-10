Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Concealer Is Back In Stock— And Fans Are Losing It

Choosing a concealer can be tricky, from formula to price. It may be a bit of a headache to find your holy grail product. But Jennifer Aniston has swooped in and may have fixed your big concealer debacle.

In an interview with Marie Claire Australia, Aniston divulged her top five makeup products she keeps on her at all times. “If I could only have five make-up products in my makeup bag, they would be mascara, lip balm, a good lipstick — I like Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Penelope Pink — [the] Clé de Peau Beauté concealer and a rollerball of one of my fragrances so I can reapply on the go.”

Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 retails for $73 on Nordstrom.

This multitasking concealer is coveted by celebrity makeup artists all the way to people new in the makeup game. The luxurious concealer comes in eight shades on Nordstrom, claims to conceal every imperfection you may find. From dark circles, blemishes, and anything in between, the stick concealer has people buzzing with its coverage.

But the coverage isn’t the only thing people are loving. It has SPF 25, Illuminating Complex EX to diminish the appearance of dryness, Thin Fit Layer Formula for smooth application, and the chestnut Rosa fruit extract and green tea extract help fight oxidation.

With over 700 reviews and nearly five stars, it’s a hit with nearly everyone who buys it.

One reviewer wrote, “I’ve used this product for years… The heavy coverage it has while still being very moisturizing is unparalleled. This actually is moisturizing and still covers well…” Another wrote, “I’ve tried almost every concealer available and this is the only concealer I swear by… I’ve used this concealer to cover blemishes, scars, under eyes, and a foundation in a pinch (on vacation). It’s one of the few products that lives up to its reputation…”

Now, if you don’t want to spend $70, but want to still replicate Aniston’s iconic everyday look, there’s the Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Penelope Pink.

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Penelope Pink retails for $34 on their website.

