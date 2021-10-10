Amazon Has a Dupe for Kourtney Kardashian’s Infamous Skeleton Ensemble— And It’s Only $25!

The internet erupted when Kourtney Kardashian posted a sassy selfie of her in a skeleton ensemble and all the spooky photos that followed. But what people really want to know is, “Where the heck can I get that skeleton ensemble?”

#followme Skeleton Pajamas Amazon

Amazon has a gorgeous dupe, called the #followme Skeleton Pajamas, for only $25.

#followme Skeleton Pajamas $20-25 on Amazon.com

Not only can you wear it, but so can your kids, partner, and even your furry friend! For your kids and furry friends, the pajamas only retail for $20.

So not only can you match with Kourtney Kardashian, but your whole family can match for Halloween as well.

The two-piece set is designed specifically for comfort, with 100% of it being cotton knit jersey fabric to keep it cozy and soft all night. Keep in mind that the smaller options for the little ones in the family are as a onesie.

The pajamas are also looser for those who want that extra room for when they’re getting snuggled up in bed. It also has an elastic waist to make you feel unrestricted while looking as spooky as can be.

Just Love Adult Onesie Pajamas Amazon

However, if you’re looking for a onesie for yourself, Amazon has another option for you. Just Love Adult Onesie Pajamas retails for $60 on Amazon and is yet another Kourtney Kardashian skeleton lookalike.

Just Love Adult Onesie Pajamas $60 on Amazon.com

Either way, spooky season is here and it’s time to get everyone to play dress up!

