This Oprah-Approved Cooking Pan is Finally On Sale— Just Before the Holiday Season

Deemed as the “kitchen magician” by Oprah Winfrey herself, and Cameron Diaz’s go-to kitchen item, the Always Pan is finally on sale. If you’ve been on the food or kitchen side of the internet, chances are you’ve seen Our Place’s Always Pan, and have daydreamed about owning it.

Always Pan Our Place

Our Place’s Always Pan normally retails for $145 but is now on sale for $115. This cookware piece is notorious for selling out quickly, and with this reduced price, chances are that it will sell out quicker than usual.

The Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional cookware pieces such as the frypan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. It also claims to do just about any cooking need you may have, from the newest cook to a seasoned chef.

The pan comprises ceramic, non-stick surfaced, a stay-cool handle, stainless steel steamer, and a modular lid.

The stylish pan comes also in nine stylish colors, so no matter your kitchen’s theme, this will top it off.

As stated, this is a cult favorite kitchen piece. With over 19,000 reviews at nearly five stars, fans from all over have been raving about it.

One reviewer wrote, “I absolutely love this pan! The non-stick features are amazing and it cleans up really well. My husband, who was skeptical at first because of the price, is now in love with the pan too. I purchased two and will be back when this one wears out.” And another wrote, “Excellent Pan! Nothing sticks to it and it’s easy to clean. It’s light but sturdy, so easy to carry around with food in it. Plus, I love the colorfulness that it adds to the kitchen.”

This sale may not last long, so will you be getting your hands on Oprah’s “kitchen magician?”

