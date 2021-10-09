Amazon Shoppers Are Losing It Over This $11 Cellulite Cream

Some like their cellulite, and some want it gone as soon as possible. If you’re more of the latter, then you may want to know about this cellulite cream that has Amazon shoppers losing it.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Eveline Cosmetics Slim Extreme 4D Super Concentrated Cellulite Cream Amazon

Eveline Cosmetics Slim Extreme 4D Super Concentrated Cellulite Cream retails for only $11 on Amazon.

Eveline Cosmetics Slim Extreme 4D Super Concentrated Cellulite Cream $11.83 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The reason everyone is freaking out over this cream is that it both claims to eliminate cellulite swelling, and is only $11.

The cream contains Phytosonic, a compound that reduces fat tissue thickness wherever it’s applied, ad Isocell slim, a caffeinated compound that also helps with smoothing. The chestnut tree extract eliminates swelling, while the mint extract helps smooth the skin. It also contains Guarana, which inhibits a process that gathers the fat into energy, thus slimming.

It’s recommended to be applied once every night in circular motions around the areas you prefer. It’s also recommended to use it while you are currently dieting and exercising.

It has over 6,500 reviews, boasting an over four-star rating.

One reviewer wrote, “I am so so happy with this product.” They added, “I was skeptical to buy because it’s a brand I’ve never heard of. I have tried multiple other cellulite products, and this is the first one that not only worked but exceeded my hopes completely.” Another wrote, “I’ve been using this about a little over a week and I see a huge difference… The cellulite in my thighs has reduced dramatically!”

For only $11, it’s hard not to be curious about something many are claiming is their newest holy grail.

Before you go, click here to see more Amazon gifts for this upcoming Holiday season.

