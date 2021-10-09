Amazon Is Selling Lined Crocs That Are Super Cozy for Winter

If you love Crocs but hate how the holes in them can make you cold, there’s finally a Croc that can keep you warm.

Hsyooes Store Lined Winter Clogs Amazon

Hsyooes Store Lined Winter Clogs retail for $31 on Amazon, and it’s quickly grown into a favorite within less than six months of release.

That’s right, the date they were first available on their Amazon product page, was June 2 of this year.

The clogs come in over 20 stylish colors, are faux-fur lined to keep your feet as cozy as possible, and are designed specifically for comfort. They can come with or without arch support, depending on your preference. The cozy shoe is also non-slip, durable, and made of breathable, yet warm fabric throughout.

They’re also as multi-functional as they come: from indoors to outdoors, any season, or any room in the house, they can quickly become your go-to shoe.

They have nearly 4.5 stars out of 5, with almost 4,000 individual reviews.

One reviewer wrote, “At first I didn’t think they as going to fit very well, but surprisingly they not only fit well but are darn comfortable. They turned out to be my favorite shoes to wear.” Another reviewer wrote a glowing recommendation, saying “… They are a joy to wear, don’t make noise when I walk across [the] linoleum, are easy to slip on and off and keep my feet nice and warm on chilly winter evenings…”

So if you’ve been trying to find the perfect gift for your perpetually cold best friend, or need a new shoe for those grocery store runs, this may be what you’ve been looking for.

