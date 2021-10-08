Light Pink Primer from NYX? TikTok Says It’s Worth Trying & It’s 38% Off on Amazon Right Now

The most important step to your makeup routine is definitely the first one — priming. But a good primer can be hard to find, so when TikTok identified this one, we knew we had to share it with the world. Without the right primer, your foundation could look disastrously clumpy, cake-y or oily. The NYX Cosmetics Marshmellow Smoothing Primer is 38 percent off today on Amazon. Because Amazon now has it at an insanely affordable price, grab your wallet and take advantage of this steal.

The NYX hydrating primer extends the wear of your makeup look for 16 hours and includes 10 makeup benefits. It can blur lines, minimize texture, and so much more. TikTok user @mireyarios put the primer to the test. She put it on only one side of her face and said it made it way smoother — aka ideal for foundation application — than the side without the primer.

Amazon reviewers agree as well, saying they can feel the difference. One reviewer loves it so much, they’ll be repurchasing time and time again. “First of all, this primer smells AMAZING! Second, it’s so light and really does the trick,” they said. “I am a snob when it comes to my primer, so I was shocked to actually find a primer that works and won’t break the bank. Also, my makeup went on smoother than ever. Win win! Will be buying again and again!” It looks like we’ll have to add a few more to our shopping carts before this sale ends.

The fluffy and vegan primer is perfect as your base. It has marshmallow root extract that binds to the skin and leaves a smooth surface. It’ll feel as if you had a permanent photo filter on. Even though it’s a light pink color, NYX promises it becomes transparent when it dries and works on all skin tones.

