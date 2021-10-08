If Your Favorite Season Is Fall, You Need These $4 PSL & Skeleton Bath Bombs From Target

The cure for a stressful day? A bath. Well, Target’s newest drop will give us an excuse to take several Halloween-themed baths this month. Holler and Glow, a brand exclusive to Target in the U.S., released four new fall bath bomb shapes: A skeleton, pumpkin spice latte, a jack-o’-lantern, and a witch’s hat. Each one has its own unique fragrance and releases different colors in the water.

These fizzy bombs are vegan, cruelty-free, and have been designated by Target as one of the retailer’s clean products. This means that the bath bombs don’t contain phthalates, sodium laureth sulfate (SLES) and other ingredients you don’t want in your bath.

The bath bombs just hit the shelves this week, so we recommend buying them sooner rather than later. If it’s like anything Halloween sold at Target, it’s going to sell fast. And if you want more Target Halloween inspiration, we’ve got you covered — from our favorite Halloween movie tumblers to some spooky costumes your little one will love. While you’re at it, grab some candles for the ambiance and enjoy that nice soak. You can thank us later.

This raspberry-scented skeleton bath bomb is packed with enough fizz to make it look like you’re brewing a magical potion in the bathtub. The water turns an unexpected combo of pink and green.

This bath bomb will make you feel like you’ve been transported to your favorite café, sipping on an infamous pumpkin spiced latte. It turns the water into a nourishing mix of orange and yellow. Plus, it has a hint of cinnamon.

From the name, “If I Was a Witch Girl” to the cute design, this bath bomb is necessary for any aspiring witch this Halloween — black cat not included. The lavender and camomile scents will fill the air, leaving you relaxed and at ease.

This jack-o’-lantern is too cute to destroy in the bath, but it’ll be worth it. This bath bomb smells like a yummy pumpkin pie on a warm fall night and turns the water into a beautiful orange color.

