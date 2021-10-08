Hurry — The Viral Peter Thomas Roth Eye Cream Is Back in Stock, Snag It Before It Sells Out (Again)

This is not a drill — the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener cream has finally been restocked at Ulta. Just last month, TikTok had the power to sell out this little bottle of magic at all major retailers, leaving the internet in a frenzy trying to find the perfect dupe. This eye cream even garnered enough attention that celebrities, like Gabrielle Union, decided to add it to their carts and take to social media to tout the results. We don’t suggest waiting to get this product, because it will sell out again — maybe even today.

If you don’t know the backstory behind this eye cream, here’s a quick summary. The eye cream went viral because of TikTok user @trinidad1967‘s video. She used the Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener under one eye and the real-time results were staggering. It might be the best skincare review we’ve ever seen. The area under her eye tightened in just minutes. If you want to say goodbye to the bags under your eye — temporarily — this cream will do the job.

This eye tightener is a little pricey at $38, but according to TikTok, it seems to be worth every penny. The brand’s site still claims there are shipping delays even after a month later, so it’s best to head on over to Ulta right now.

Image: Courtesy of Peter Thomas Roth

Packed with a whole lot of peptides, the Peter Thomas Roth eye cream has been clinically proven to tighten crow’s feet and diminish pesky dark circles. More than 92 percent of women, from ages 35 to 65, agreed that their eye area was smooth and the dark circles diminished almost entirely, according to a study conducted by Peter Thomas Roth. For some TikTok users, it only took them under three minutes to see their eye bags disappear.

