Don’t Want to Spend $159 On AirPods? Check Out This $40 Colorful Alternative

We know as you buy more and more gifts for your loved ones throughout the weeks leading up to the holidays that budgeting is absolutely key to how you shop. So when it comes to the must-have items on everyone’s list, you might want to find one or two alternatives that will work just as well. For the techies in your life, we have the perfect stocking stuffer idea: Amazon is carrying colorful AirPods alternatives, and you can order them now for just $40.

These AirPod alternatives are ideal if you don’t want to break the bank this holiday season. At only $40, the TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds feature a built-in mic headset along with hours of use before you even have to charge. On just a single charge, you can get up to six hours of play time, and up to roughly 30 hours after charging the headphones in their case. After fast charging, you’ll likely get about two hours of play, so regardless if you’re taking a road trip, or just a casual walk around your neighborhood, there are charging options fit for any outing.

Of course, these headphones offer more. The set comes in multiple colors to tailor to your personality and aesthetic. From rose gold (pictured above) to champagne, and classic like black and white, these wireless headphones won’t ever get mixed up with anyone else’s. Bluetooth technology also makes connecting to your device of choice possible. Whether it’s a stocking stuffer, or the ideal gift, these headphones surely won’t disappoint.

