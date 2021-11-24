Look More Awake in the Mornings With This $23 Cooling Eye Balm, Which Doubles As a Highlighter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

They say that the eyes are the window to one’s soul — but they’re also a major giveaway if you’re tired, stressed, or feeling anything less than your best. But, fear not: You’re just a few clicks away from appearing bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Right now, Tula is taking 25% off its popular Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm for Black Friday.

For the uninitiated, Tula’s best-selling formula currently rocks more than 3,600 positive reviews and a near-perfect score on its site — and for good reason. Compatible with a range of skin types — specifically oily, combination, dry, balanced, blemish-prone, and sensitive — this balm is engineered to give your under-eye area an almost-instant pick-me-up. The magic lies in its roster of all-star ingredients, all of which are cruelty-free and have zero parabens, suflates, or phthalates.

Laced with hyaluronic acid, which can hold up to six liters of water per gram, this balm is designed to hydrate your skin in a snap. There are ingredients like probiotic extracts and rosehip oil, which will lock in that moisture and further hydrate your skin. If fine lines are of concern, elements like caffeine, aloe, apple, and watermelon will give your face a fresh appearance.

But, why stop there? Tula’s Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm has the slightest sheen to it, so it can actually double as a highlighter. Admittedly, buying cosmetics online can be met with a tinge of skepticism — especially when you’ve never tested it out in-person. However, Tula claims that over 90% of its customers thought their skin was brighter, smoother, and more hydrated after one use. (Translation? This balm works.)

On any given day, Tula’s Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm costs $30. However, thanks to the brand’s Black Friday sale, you can buy it for $22.50. A great, double-duty product that actually works for under $25. Consider us sold.

